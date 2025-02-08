Tennessee vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 SEC) visit the Oklahoma Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) in SEC action at Lloyd Noble Center, starting at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

Saturday, February 8, 2025 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (55.9%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Tennessee (-5.5) versus Oklahoma on Saturday. The total is set at 137.5 points for this game.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 14-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has covered 11 times in 22 matchups with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Tennessee (9-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (56.2%) than Oklahoma (2-3) does as the underdog (40%).

The Volunteers own a better record against the spread at home (9-5-0) than they do in road games (3-3-0).

This year, the Sooners are 5-7-0 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-3-0 ATS (.400).

Against the spread, in conference action, Tennessee is 5-5-0 this season.

Oklahoma has four wins against the spread in nine SEC games this year.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 15 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Volunteers have come away with a win 11 times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 or shorter on the moneyline.

Oklahoma has won four of the eight games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Sooners are 1-4 (winning just 20% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 70.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee averages 75 points per game (162nd in college basketball) while allowing 59.6 per contest (fourth in college basketball). It has a +354 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 15.4 points per game.

Chaz Lanier ranks 92nd in the nation with a team-high 17.5 points per game.

Oklahoma's +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by eight points per game) is a result of putting up 79.7 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (193rd in college basketball).

Jalon Moore is ranked 73rd in college basketball with a team-leading 17.9 points per game.

The Volunteers average 35.3 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) while conceding 27.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 8.0 boards per game.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.2 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 63rd in college basketball action.

The Sooners record 29.4 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball), compared to the 30.3 of their opponents.

Moore paces the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (391st in college basketball).

Tennessee ranks 94th in college basketball by averaging 99.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is second in college basketball, allowing 79.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Sooners put up 102.7 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while conceding 92.4 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball).

