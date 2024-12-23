Tennessee vs Middle Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

The Tennessee Volunteers (11-0) hope to build on an 11-game winning streak when they host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (9-3) on December 23, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (98.9%)

Before you wager on Monday's Tennessee-Middle Tennessee spread (Tennessee -26.5) or over/under (142.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee is 9-2-0 ATS this season.

Middle Tennessee has put together a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Volunteers had a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did in road games (5-6-0) last season.

Last season, the Blue Raiders were 9-6-0 at home against the spread (.600 winning percentage). On the road, they were 1-10-0 ATS (.091).

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has yet to lose any of the eight games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Volunteers have not lost in three games this year when favored by -20000 or better on the moneyline.

Middle Tennessee has won four of the six games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

The Blue Raiders have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +3500 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 99.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Middle Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee is outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game with a +277 scoring differential overall. It puts up 81.1 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allows 55.9 per contest (second in college basketball).

Chaz Lanier is 37th in the nation with a team-high 18.9 points per game.

Middle Tennessee puts up 80.8 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per outing (159th in college basketball). It has a +128 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Jestin Porter's 15.8 points per game paces Middle Tennessee and ranks 193rd in the country.

The 36.7 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank 40th in the country, and are 11.3 more than the 25.4 their opponents pull down per contest.

Igor Milicic Jr. averages 7.7 rebounds per game (ranking 98th in college basketball) to lead the Volunteers.

The 38.1 rebounds per game the Blue Raiders accumulate rank 17th in the country, 7.8 more than the 30.3 their opponents pull down.

Essam Mostafa's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Blue Raiders and rank 34th in the country.

Tennessee averages 106.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (21st in college basketball), and allows 73.7 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

The Blue Raiders score 99.7 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball), while allowing 86.5 points per 100 possessions (93rd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!