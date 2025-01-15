Tennessee vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 15

The Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) will host the Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after winning 11 straight home games.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee win (76.4%)

Before you wager on Wednesday's Tennessee-Georgia spread (Tennessee -11.5) or total (133.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Tennessee vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has put together a 10-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Georgia has put together a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Volunteers have done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-3-0) than they have in road games (2-2-0).

Last season, the Bulldogs were 9-9-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). Away, they were 8-2-0 ATS (.800).

Tennessee vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Volunteers have been a -752 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Georgia has been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. Georgia has gone 2-2 in those games.

The Bulldogs have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +520 or longer.

Tennessee has an implied victory probability of 88.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +308 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 130th in college basketball and is giving up 57.9 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier leads Tennessee, scoring 19.0 points per game (30th in the nation).

Georgia puts up 79.9 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per outing (27th in college basketball). It has a +251 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 15.6 points per game.

Asa Newell leads Georgia, scoring 15.4 points per game (225th in college basketball).

The Volunteers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. They are pulling down 36.3 rebounds per game (32nd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 26.5 per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. is 41st in college basketball play with 8.6 rebounds per game to lead the Volunteers.

The Bulldogs rank 43rd in college basketball at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 10.0 more than the 25.9 their opponents average.

Newell averages 6.7 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Tennessee puts up 101.5 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball), while allowing 76.2 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

The Bulldogs' 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 77th in college basketball, and the 81.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 15th in college basketball.

