Tennessee vs Alabama Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Tennessee Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 SEC) will look to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 SEC) on March 1, 2025 at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Arena: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Alabama Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tennessee win (65.7%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Tennessee-Alabama spread (Tennessee -4.5) or total (159.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Tennessee vs. Alabama: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tennessee has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Alabama is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

Tennessee covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 52.4% of the time. That's less often than Alabama covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (100%).

The Volunteers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 15 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Crimson Tide's winning percentage against the spread at home is .571 (8-6-0). On the road, it is .600 (6-4-0).

Tennessee has seven wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Against the spread in SEC play, Alabama is 10-5-0 this season.

Tennessee vs. Alabama: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tennessee has come away with 18 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Volunteers have won 16 of 18 games when listed as at least -182 or better on the moneyline.

Alabama has won 80% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-1).

The Crimson Tide have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +150 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 64.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Alabama Head-to-Head Comparison

Tennessee has a +380 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. It is putting up 74.3 points per game to rank 171st in college basketball and is giving up 60.8 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier ranks 74th in college basketball with a team-leading 17.8 points per game.

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 11.4 points per game, with a +319 scoring differential overall. It puts up 91.5 points per game (first in college basketball) and allows 80.1 per contest (348th in college basketball).

Mark Sears paces Alabama, scoring 19 points per game (42nd in college basketball).

The 34.5 rebounds per game the Volunteers average rank 57th in the country, and are 7.6 more than the 26.9 their opponents grab per outing.

Igor Milicic Jr. is 96th in college basketball play with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide average 39.8 rebounds per game (second in college basketball) while conceding 32.5 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Grant Nelson leads the team with 7.9 rebounds per game (68th in college basketball).

Tennessee's 100 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 79th in college basketball, and the 81.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank fourth in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide rank 18th in college basketball with 105.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 148th defensively with 92 points conceded per 100 possessions.

