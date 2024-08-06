2024 Temple Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Temple Owls' upcoming 2024 schedule includes what should be a competitive game against Oklahoma on August 30. Find the rest of the Owls' college football schedule below.

Temple 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Oklahoma August 30 - Sooners (-42.5) 57.5 2 @ Navy September 7 - - - 3 Coastal Carolina September 14 - - - 4 Utah State September 21 - - - 5 Army September 26 - - - 6 @ UConn October 5 - - - 8 Tulsa October 19 - - - View Full Table

Temple 2024 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last year, Temple will be playing the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this year (60), the Owls have the 16th-easiest schedule in college football.

Temple is playing the seventh-easiest conference schedule this season (based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year).

The Owls will have five teams who made a 2023 bowl game on their schedule in 2024.

Temple has six games this season against teams that finished above .500 in 2023. That schedule includes two teams that put up nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last year.

Temple Betting Insights (2023)

Temple covered just twice in 11 chances against the spread last season.

A total of six of the Owls' games last season hit the over.

Temple was the moneyline favorite only one time last season, a game it won.

