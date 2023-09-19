Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

In Week 3 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), wide receiver Tee Higgins and the Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (150.5 yards conceded per game).

With Higgins' next game against the Rams, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Higgins vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.19

9.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 69.14

69.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 20.9 fantasy points in 2023 (10.5 per game), Higgins is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 105th overall.

Through two games this season, Higgins has ammassed 89 receiving yards and two touchdowns on eight catches (20 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 20.9.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Higgins caught eight balls on 12 targets for 89 yardstwo touchdowns, good for 20.9 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a game yet this season.

A total of One player has thrown for at least one TD against the Rams this season.

No opposing QBs have passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Los Angeles this season.

No player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed one player to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Rams have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Rams have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

