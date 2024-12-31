Tee Higgins Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins will match up with the 23rd-ranked pass defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (226.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Is Higgins a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Higgins vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: January 4, 2025

January 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 79.58

79.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Projections provided by numberFire

Higgins Fantasy Performance

With 143.8 fantasy points in 2024 (13.1 per game), Higgins is the 17th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 76th overall.

In his last three games, Higgins has posted 55.7 fantasy points (18.6 per game), as he's caught 24 passes on 31 targets for 277 yards and five touchdowns.

Higgins has put up 70.9 fantasy points (14.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 46 targets into 31 catches for 369 yards and six TDs.

The highlight of Higgins' fantasy campaign was last week's outburst versus the Denver Broncos, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 29.1 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Tee Higgins' game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.3 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 23 yards on the day.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has conceded more than 300 yards passing to three players this year.

The Steelers have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of seven players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

