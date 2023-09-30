TCU vs West Virginia Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The TCU Horned Frogs will face the West Virginia Mountaineers in college football action on Saturday.

TCU vs West Virginia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-580) | West Virginia: (+420)

TCU: (-580) | West Virginia: (+420) Spread: TCU: -13.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-105)

TCU: -13.5 (-115) | West Virginia: +13.5 (-105) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs West Virginia Betting Trends

TCU has posted two wins against the spread this year.

TCU has yet to win ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites this year.

One of TCU's three games this season has hit the over.

West Virginia has covered the spread three times in four games.

West Virginia is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs this season.

A pair of West Virginia four games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

TCU vs West Virginia Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (90.4%)

TCU vs West Virginia Point Spread

West Virginia is the underdog by 13.5 points against TCU. West Virginia is -115 to cover the spread, and TCU is -105.

TCU vs West Virginia Over/Under

The over/under for TCU-West Virginia on September 30 is 52.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

TCU vs West Virginia Moneyline

West Virginia is a +420 underdog on the moneyline, while TCU is a -580 favorite.

TCU vs. West Virginia Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games TCU 38.3 27 20.3 48 63.2 1 4 West Virginia 27 82 18.5 32 51.3 2 4

