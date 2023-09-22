TCU vs SMU Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the TCU Horned Frogs facing the SMU Mustangs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs SMU Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-265) | SMU: (+215)

TCU: (-265) | SMU: (+215) Spread: TCU: -6.5 (-115) | SMU: +6.5 (-105)

TCU: -6.5 (-115) | SMU: +6.5 (-105) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs SMU Betting Trends

TCU has one win against the spread this year.

TCU has won once ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point or higher favorite this season.

One of two TCU games have gone over the point total this season.

SMU has posted one win against the spread this year.

SMU is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

None of SMU's two games has hit the over in 2023.

TCU vs SMU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (85.6%)

TCU vs SMU Point Spread

SMU is the underdog by 6.5 points against TCU. SMU is -115 to cover the spread, and TCU is -105.

TCU vs SMU Over/Under

TCU versus SMU, on September 23, has an over/under of 63.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

TCU vs SMU Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for TCU vs. SMU reveal TCU as the favorite (-265) and SMU as the underdog (+215).

TCU vs. SMU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games TCU 39.7 33 21.3 55 63.5 1 3 SMU 39.3 34 14 21 67.5 0 3

Bet $5 on Horned Frogs vs. Mustangs and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. SMU analysis on FanDuel Research.