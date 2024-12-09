TCU vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Mexico Bowl 2024

In college football action on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

TCU vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: TCU: (-385) | Louisiana: (+300)

TCU: (-385) | Louisiana: (+300) Spread: TCU: -10.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +10.5 (-110)

TCU: -10.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +10.5 (-110) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Louisiana Betting Trends

TCU's record against the spread is 5-7-0.

As at least a 10.5-point favorite, TCU has two wins ATS (2-2).

This season, seven of TCU's 12 games have hit the over.

Louisiana has beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

Louisiana has played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.

TCU vs Louisiana Point Spread

Louisiana is the underdog by 10.5 points against TCU. Louisiana is -110 to cover the spread, and TCU is -110.

TCU vs Louisiana Over/Under

A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for TCU-Louisiana on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

TCU vs Louisiana Moneyline

TCU is the favorite, -385 on the moneyline, while Louisiana is a +300 underdog.

TCU vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 33.4 32 26.4 78 59.3 12 Louisiana 33.1 20 23.4 70 56.7 13

TCU vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Saturday, December 28, 2024 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico Stadium: University Stadium (NM)

