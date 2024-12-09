TCU vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for New Mexico Bowl 2024
In college football action on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
In college football action on Saturday, the TCU Horned Frogs play the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
TCU vs Louisiana Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: TCU: (-385) | Louisiana: (+300)
- Spread: TCU: -10.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +10.5 (-110)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
TCU vs Louisiana Betting Trends
- TCU's record against the spread is 5-7-0.
- As at least a 10.5-point favorite, TCU has two wins ATS (2-2).
- This season, seven of TCU's 12 games have hit the over.
- Louisiana has beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.
- Louisiana has played 12 games this season, and six of them have gone over the total.
TCU vs Louisiana Point Spread
Louisiana is the underdog by 10.5 points against TCU. Louisiana is -110 to cover the spread, and TCU is -110.
TCU vs Louisiana Over/Under
A combined point total of 59.5 has been set for TCU-Louisiana on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
TCU vs Louisiana Moneyline
TCU is the favorite, -385 on the moneyline, while Louisiana is a +300 underdog.
TCU vs. Louisiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|TCU
|33.4
|32
|26.4
|78
|59.3
|12
|Louisiana
|33.1
|20
|23.4
|70
|56.7
|13
TCU vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 28, 2024
- Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Stadium: University Stadium (NM)
