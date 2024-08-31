menu item
NFL

Tank Dell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Tank Dell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Houston Texans' Tank Dell was 37th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 118.0. Going into 2024, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Tank Dell Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dell's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points118.012837
2024 Projected Fantasy Points147.38323

Tank Dell 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Dell finished with 23.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 114 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Ravens3.443340
Week 2Colts13.2107721
Week 3@Jaguars20.5751451
Week 4Steelers2.931160
Week 5@Falcons5.343570
Week 8@Panthers3.143160
Week 9Buccaneers23.61161142
View Full Table

Tank Dell vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Dell's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Tank Dell754770978
Nico Collins109801297815
Stefon Diggs1601071183815
Dalton Schultz8859635513

Want more data and analysis on Tank Dell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

