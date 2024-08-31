Tank Dell 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Houston Texans' Tank Dell was 37th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 118.0. Going into 2024, he is the 29th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Tank Dell Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Dell's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 118.0 128 37 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 147.3 83 23

Tank Dell 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Dell finished with 23.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 114 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Ravens 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 2 Colts 13.2 10 7 72 1 Week 3 @Jaguars 20.5 7 5 145 1 Week 4 Steelers 2.9 3 1 16 0 Week 5 @Falcons 5.3 4 3 57 0 Week 8 @Panthers 3.1 4 3 16 0 Week 9 Buccaneers 23.6 11 6 114 2 View Full Table

Tank Dell vs. Other Texans Receivers

The Texans threw the ball on 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 42.9% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Dell's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Houston Texans teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Tank Dell 75 47 709 7 8 Nico Collins 109 80 1297 8 15 Stefon Diggs 160 107 1183 8 15 Dalton Schultz 88 59 635 5 13

Want more data and analysis on Tank Dell? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.