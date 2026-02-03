Drake Maye Super Bowl MVP Odds: What Are the MVP Odds for the Patriots' Quarterback?

There are several noteworthy betting markets surrounding this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

From Super Bowl Novelty Props to Super Bowl rushing props, there are so many markets from which to choose. One of my favorite Super Bowl bets is the Super Bowl MVP market.

Going by FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl MVP odds, where does New England quarterback Drake Maye stand? Let's take a look.

Drake Maye Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Drake Maye +230 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl MVP Odds

Here are the top 10 players. For a full list, check out FanDuel's Super Bowl MVP odds.

Super Bowl LX MVP Super Bowl LX MVP Sam Darnold +115 Drake Maye +230 Jaxon Smith-Njigba +550 Kenneth Walker III +850 Rhamondre Stevenson +3000 Rashid Shaheed +4500 Stefon Diggs +4500 DeMarcus Lawrence +10000 Cooper Kupp +10000 Nick Emmanwori +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

