3 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Tuesday 2/3/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Best Bets and Player Props for Today

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are a red-carpet matchup for bigs, and Karl-Anthony Towns can take advantage.

Washington allows the third-most points per game to centers (24.4) as well as the most boards per game to the position (16.7).

Towns has already shown what he can do against the Wiz. Back on November 3rd, in his lone meeting with Washington so far this campaign, KAT torched the Wizards for 33 points and 13 rebounds. In the 2024-25 season, Towns averaged 29.3 points and 12.5 boards per game in four contests against the Wiz.

Mitchell Robinson is out today for New York, which could result in a little more rebounding work for KAT.

All in all, the stars align for Towns to have a big game today, and I like him to total at least 34 combined points and rebounds.

Los Angeles Lakers at Brooklyn Nets

While the Brooklyn Nets are a bad team, I find it really hard to back the Los Angeles Lakers to beat anyone by more than 9.0 points.

Spread Betting Brooklyn Nets Feb 4 12:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Lakers are 18th in road net rating (-1.8) this season. In fact, they hover around 18th in net rating in just about any split -- 18th in overall net rating in January (+0.5), 18th in season-long net rating (-0.5) and 19th in net rating over the last 10 games (-1.2).

LA just isn't very good -- especially when LeBron James and Luka Doncic are on the court together. In that split, the Lakers let up 121.3 points per 100 possessions while scoring 115.8, per PBP stats.

It's not easy to pull many positives from the Nets' numbers this season. However, they've been respectable at home of late, posting the 21st-best home net rating over their last 10 home games (-3.4). Over their past six home games, they're 2-4 and have lost by more than eight points in just two of the six games.

I think it likely helps the Nets a bit that today is the final game of the Lakers' eight-game Grammy road trip, which started back on January 20th.

Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

Last time the Golden State Warriors played, we backed Draymond Green to go for at least six assists, and it worked out. I'm going back to the well today.

To Record 6+ Assists To Record 6+ Assists Draymond Green +112 View more odds in Sportsbook

There's one big difference this time -- Stephen Curry is out. That takes away a lethal assist option for Green. At the same time, it also should put the ball in Green's hands a lot now that Steph and Jimmy Butler are both sidelined.

According to Fantasy Labs' on/off tool, there's only a 43-minute sample of Draymond on the floor this year with Butler and Curry both off the court, so we can't pull much from that. But since Butler went out, Green has at least five assists in five straight games, including outings of six and seven assists over the past two games.

Losing Curry is a blow, but with guys like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton at his disposal, Green still has some quality shooters around him.

Plus, the matchup is a good one as the Philadelphia 76ers are 21st in defensive rating over the past 10 games and are also on the second leg of a back to back.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.