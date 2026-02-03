Suns at Trail Blazers Prediction, Best Bets and Player Props

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Suns at Blazers Props and Best Bets

Two of the best offensive weapons on these teams -- Deni Avdija and Devin Booker -- are unlikely to play today, and that pushes me toward the under.

Total Points Under Feb 4 4:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Both Phoenix and Portland suffer offensively when their best weapon is off the court. Per PBP Stats, Portland scores a whopping 14.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with Avdija off the floor while Phoenix nets 4.1 fewer points per 100 possessions with Booker off the court.

While Portland's offense suffers mightily, their defense actually improves sans Avdija, with the Blazers surrendering 6.4 fewer points per 100 possessions with Deni off the court. The Suns' defensive numbers are roughly the same with or without Booker.

Deni has missed three recent games, and the average total points scored in those games was 215.0. Two of the three games totaled fewer than 210 points. Portland can be the main driver of this under.

The Suns have been getting beat up on the glass, and Donovan Clingan can take advantage.

To Record 12+ Rebounds To Record 12+ Rebounds Donovan Clingan +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over the last 15 games, the Suns are permitting the third-most boards per night to centers (16.0). Over the past 30 games, they're allowing the fifth-most rebounds per game to Cs (15.3).

Clingan has been on a rebounding tear. He's pulling down an average of 13.2 rebounds per game over his last nine contests. He's finished with at least 12 rebounds in six of those nine games.

In one previous meeting with Phoenix this season, Clingan recorded 12 rebounds in just 23 minutes. He's averaging 28.3 minutes per game over the aforementioned nine-game stretch.

In a good matchup for boards and on a rebounding heater, Clingan can feast on the glass. Him to snag at least 12 rebounds is my favorite way to bet this game.

