NFL

Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP Odds: What Are the MVP Odds for the Seahawks' Quarterback?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP Odds: What Are the MVP Odds for the Seahawks' Quarterback?

There are several noteworthy betting markets surrounding this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

From Super Bowl Novelty Props to Super Bowl rushing props, there are so many markets from which to choose. One of my favorite Super Bowl bets is the Super Bowl MVP market.

Going by FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl MVP odds, where does Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold stand? Let's take a look.

Sam Darnold Super Bowl MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP Odds

New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks

Here are the top 10 players.

Super Bowl LX MVP
Sam Darnold
Drake Maye
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kenneth Walker III
Rhamondre Stevenson
Rashid Shaheed
Stefon Diggs
DeMarcus Lawrence
Cooper Kupp
Nick Emmanwori

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

