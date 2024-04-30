Super Bowl Odds: What Does the Post-Draft Title Market Look Like?

The 2024 NFL Draft was certainly one for the books.

A record turnout in Detroit, was on hand for a historic first round. Notably, we saw six quarterbacks, seven wide receivers and eight offensive linemen selected on Day 1 alone.

Of course, the remainder of the draft balanced out other position groups, and many franchises have come away feeling rejuvenated. However, what does the Super Bowl odds market at FanDuel Sportsbook say?

Transparently, there has not been much aggressive movement here since the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in last season's big game. Headed forward, those two remain atop the leaderboard to hoist next year's Lombardi Trophy.

With the draft officially behind us, let us survey a few teams and their updated title odds. Keep in mind: the Chiefs are currently attempting to win their third straight Super Bowl, which is a feat that has never been accomplished throughout NFL history.

Team Odds To Win Super Bowl LIX San Francisco 49ers +550 Kansas City Chiefs +600 Baltimore Ravens +950 Cincinnati Bengals +1300 Detroit Lions +1300 Buffalo Bills +1300 Philadelphia Eagles +1400 View Full Table

As the most recent campaign's runner-up, the 49ers will desperately look to avoid the dreaded "Super Bowl hangover." At the same time, the franchise feels like they are on the cusp of their sixth world title. Still, it has been an even 30 seasons since San Francisco was last crowned as kings of the gridiron football world.

At the 2024 NFL Draft, the Niners elected to get quarterback Brock Purdy another playmaker on the outside in receiver Ricky Pearsall (31st overall). Having played for both the Arizona State Sun Devils and Florida Gators, Pearsall has high-end ball skills and incredible athleticism; he displayed a 42-inch vertical at the recent combine.

Pearsall joins a talented receiving corps in the Bay Area that already boasts All-Pros Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk (who played one year with Pearsall at ASU). With their remaining picks, San Francisco did well to address more looming needs along the offensive line and in the secondary.

On Day 2, the 49ers chose cornerback Renardo Green (64th from the Florida State Seminoles) and offensive guard Dominick Puni (86th from the Kansas Jayhawks). If you watched last season's Super Bowl in Vegas, you can understand why San Francisco is looking for depth there.

With their five remaining picks, the Niners did not select the same position twice, going for a safety, running back, wide receiver, offensive tackle and linebacker. These players join a loaded roster in Santa Clara.

Upon last year's completion, numberFire had the 49ers (12.36 nERD) listed first overall in their power rankings. As it is now, San Francisco shows as the favorite -- +550 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook -- to win the next season's Super Bowl.

As the NFL's first back-to-back world champs since 2004, the Chiefs are certainly ready to make history in the upcoming campaign. I alluded to it earlier, but Kansas City is hoping to be the first franchise to ever collect three consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

With Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in town for the long run, Chiefs Kingdom maintains strong leadership. At the recent draft in Motor City, K.C. got rather crafty. They traded-up for each of their first two picks, which landed them speedy receiver Xavier Worthy (28th from the Texas Longhorns) and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (65th from the Brigham Young Cougars).

Both Worthy and Suamataia can contribute immediately for Kansas City. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Worthy set an event record by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. He joins a Chiefs receiving corps that led the league in drops last year with fellow wideout Rashee Rice facing a looming suspension.

From Rounds 4 through 7, the Chiefs added a tight end, safety, center, cornerback and offensive guard. Simply, there is no recent not to believe in Kansas City given all they have accomplished under Mahomes and HC Andy Reid. Near the end of April, you can still get K.C. at six-to-one odds to win Super Bowl LIX.

On top of drafting Worthy and Suamataia to contribute immediately, the Chiefs also brought in veteran playmaker Marquise Brown. It appears this offense will be even scarier in 2024-25.

Along with the aforementioned 49ers, the Baltimore Ravens have some unfinished business in the coming year.

Under quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore entered the NFL playoffs with the AFC's top seed for the second time in four seasons. Still, they've not made a Super Bowl appearance since 2013. Surely, the Ravens had this in mind when making their recent draft selections.

At the 2024 Draft, Baltimore used their initial pick on cornerback Nate Wiggins (30th from the Clemson Tigers). Wiggins offers great length on the outside, and was one of college football's fastest defensive backs this past campaign. He'll be added to a secondary unit that allowed an NFL-best 5.9 yards per pass attempt in 2023 -- that is quite stingy.

From there, the Ravens selected a bruising offensive tackle in Roger Rosengarten (62nd from the Washington Huskies). Standing at 6-foot-5, Rosengarten is cat quick. To lead all offensive linemen, he ran a 4.92 40-yard dash; that is the sort of athleticism that you want protecting your reigning-MVP quarterback.

Notably, Baltimore scored one of the steals of the draft by taking Iowa State Cyclones defensive back TJ Tampa with pick No. 130. Earlier that same round, they also landed North Carolina Tar Heels wideout Devontez Walker (113th). Both players were expected to come off the board much earlier.

At Pro Football Focus, the Ravens earned an A-minus for their work at the 2024 NFL Draft. That is a better grade than either team ahead of them on the Super Bowl odds board (49ers and Chiefs). Showing +950 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, I'd say Baltimore certainly shows value here.

