NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 23
In a Monday NBA schedule that features plenty of exciting matchups, the San Antonio Spurs versus the Detroit Pistons is a game to see.
Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.34% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-1)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -120, Spurs +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, FDSDET
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (75.80% win probability)
- Spread: Grizzlies (-4.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Grizzlies -186, Kings +156
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSE, NBCS-CA
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.07% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -847, Jazz +590
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock, SCHN
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
