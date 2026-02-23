Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 23

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum -- Memphis, Tennessee Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-46) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (21-34) after losing 16 straight road games. The Grizzlies are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, February 23, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -5.5 233.5 -210 +176

Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (75.8%)

Grizzlies vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have registered a 25-29-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings are 21-35-2 against the spread this season.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total 26 times out of 58 chances this season.

Kings games this year have gone over the point total 27 times in 58 opportunities (46.6%).

In home games, Memphis has a worse record against the spread (12-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (13-14-1).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the over/under more consistently at home, hitting the over in 14 of 27 home matchups (51.9%). On the road, they have hit the over in 12 of 28 games (42.9%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has been better at home (11-17-1) than away (10-18-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 48.3% of the time at home (14 of 29), and 44.8% of the time away (13 of 29).

Grizzlies Leaders

Cam Spencer averages 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Cedric Coward averages 13.3 points, 6.2 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 7 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 boards.

GG Jackson is averaging 9.8 points, 1.3 assists and 3.8 boards.

Kings Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

Russell Westbrook averages 15 points, 5.5 boards and 6.4 assists. He is also making 42.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per contest.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.1 points, 6.9 boards and 1.1 assists. He is sinking 55% of his shots from the floor.

The Kings are getting 7.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Precious Achiuwa.

The Kings are getting 12.6 points, 2 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Malik Monk.

