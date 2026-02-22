Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 22

Bulls vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Sunday, February 22, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and MSG

The Chicago Bulls (24-33) are heavy underdogs (+10.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (36-21) on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at United Center. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on CHSN and MSG. The point total in the matchup is set at 231.5.

Bulls vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -10.5 231.5 -490 +380

Bulls vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (70%)

Bulls vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have put together a record of 29-27-1 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 57 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Knicks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 28 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 29 times in 57 opportunities (50.9%).

New York owns a better record against the spread at home (19-11-0) than it does in road games (10-16-1).

The Knicks have hit the over on the over/under in 15 of 30 home games (50%), compared to 13 of 27 road games (48.1%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.448, 13-15-1 record) than away (.393, 11-17-0).

Looking at the over/under, Bulls games have gone over 13 of 29 times at home (44.8%), and 16 of 28 on the road (57.1%).

Knicks Leaders

Jalen Brunson's numbers on the season are 27 points, 3.4 boards and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 19.9 points, 2.9 assists and 11.8 rebounds.

Mikal Bridges averages 15.7 points, 4.2 boards and 4 assists.

Josh Hart is averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 2.3 assists and 5.3 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Matas Buzelis is averaging 15 points, 5.4 boards and 2.1 assists for the Bulls.

Josh Giddey's numbers on the season are 18.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists per contest. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

The Bulls get 14.3 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Tre Jones averages 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is making 54.9% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls are receiving 14.1 points, 2 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Collin Sexton.

