Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 23

Rockets vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Monday, February 23, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas Coverage: Peacock and SCHN

The Houston Rockets (34-21) are heavy, 15.5-point favorites against the Utah Jazz (18-39) on Monday, February 23, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on Peacock and SCHN. The matchup's point total is 224.5.

Rockets vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -15.5 224.5 -1000 +660

Rockets vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rockets win (83.1%)

Rockets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Rockets have covered the spread in a matchup 24 times this season (24-31-0).

Against the spread, the Jazz are 31-26-0 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 22 times out of 57 chances this season.

Jazz games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 57 opportunities (57.9%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (8-17-0) than it does in away games (16-14-0).

The Rockets have hit the over on the over/under in seven of 25 home games (28%). They've done better in away games, eclipsing the total in 15 of 30 matchups (50%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a better winning percentage at home (.552, 16-13-0 record) than away (.536, 15-13-0).

Jazz games have gone above the over/under more often at home (20 times out of 29) than on the road (13 of 28) this season.

Rockets Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Alperen Sengun is averaging 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jabari Smith Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 7 boards and 1.8 assists.

Reed Sheppard averages 12.6 points, 2.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 42.7% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jazz Leaders

Keyonte George averages 23.8 points for the Jazz, plus 3.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 26.7 points, 7 boards and 2.1 assists per game from Lauri Markkanen.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the field.

The Jazz are receiving 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Kyle Filipowski.

Isaiah Collier averages 10.7 points, 2.6 boards and 7.4 assists. He is draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor.

