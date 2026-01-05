Wild Card Weekend Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it all gets started on Saturday with the first of six Wild Card clashes.

Here are the Wild Card matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for each game. You can also check out the full Wild Card schedule.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.