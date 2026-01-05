FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Wild Card Weekend Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Wild Card Weekend Odds: Predictions, Spreads, Moneylines, and Totals for Each Game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it all gets started on Saturday with the first of six Wild Card clashes.

Here are the Wild Card matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for each game. You can also check out the full Wild Card schedule.

Wild Card Weekend Betting Odds

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina Panthers

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Carolina Panthers
Jan 10 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Jan 11 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 11 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 11 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Jan 12 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jan 13 1:17am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

