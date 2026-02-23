Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 23

Pistons vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Monday, February 23, 2026

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Coverage: Peacock and FDSDET

The Detroit Pistons (42-13) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (40-16), who have won eight straight. The Spurs are underdogs by just 1 point in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET (on Peacock and FDSDET) on Monday, February 23, 2026. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Pistons vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -1 228.5 -118 +100

Pistons vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (65.1%)

Pistons vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Pistons have put together a 31-23-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Spurs' 56 games this season, they have 29 wins against the spread.

This season, 25 of the Pistons' games have gone over the point total out of 56 chances.

Spurs games this season have gone over the total in 23 of 56 opportunities (41.1%).

Against the spread, Detroit has played worse at home, covering 15 times in 28 home games, and 16 times in 27 road games.

At home, the Pistons exceed the over/under 42.9% of the time (12 of 28 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 48.1% of games (13 of 27).

Against the spread, San Antonio has had better results away (16-12-1) than at home (13-11-3).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have gone over 11 of 27 times at home (40.7%), and 12 of 29 on the road (41.4%).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 25.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 17.8 points, 1.8 assists and 10.5 boards.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.8 assists, shooting 50.6% from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 2.7 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 10.3 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Spurs.

De'Aaron Fox averages 19.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Stephon Castle gives the Spurs 16.7 points, 5 boards and 6.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs get 13.4 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 11 points, 5.9 boards and 1.4 assists. He is draining 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

