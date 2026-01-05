NFL Playoff Schedule: Betting Odds, TV Times for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs have arrived.

It all kicks off this week with Wild Card Weekend, which features six games -- three in each conference.

Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for Wild Card Weekend.

NFL Wild Card Schedule, Betting Odds

Saturday, January 10th

Los Angeles Rams (5 seed) at Carolina Panthers (4)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Green Bay Packers (7) at Chicago Bears (2)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Sunday, January 11th

Buffalo Bills (6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

San Francisco 49ers (6) at Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Los Angeles Chargers (7) at New England Patriots (2)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Monday, January 12th

Houston Texans (5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

