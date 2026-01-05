FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

NFL Playoff Schedule: Betting Odds, TV Times for Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs have arrived.

It all kicks off this week with Wild Card Weekend, which features six games -- three in each conference.

Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for Wild Card Weekend.

NFL Wild Card Schedule, Betting Odds

Saturday, January 10th

Los Angeles Rams (5 seed) at Carolina Panthers (4)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Rams
@
Carolina Panthers
Jan 10 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Green Bay Packers (7) at Chicago Bears (2)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Jan 11 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Sunday, January 11th

Buffalo Bills (6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Buffalo Bills
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 11 6:01pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

San Francisco 49ers (6) at Philadelphia Eagles (3)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

San Francisco 49ers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 11 9:31pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Los Angeles Chargers (7) at New England Patriots (2)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Jan 12 1:01am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Monday, January 12th

Houston Texans (5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Houston Texans
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jan 13 1:17am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

