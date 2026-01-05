NFL Playoff Schedule: Betting Odds, TV Times for Wild Card Weekend
The NFL playoffs have arrived.
It all kicks off this week with Wild Card Weekend, which features six games -- three in each conference.
Here is the TV info, matchups and FanDuel Sportsbook NFL betting odds for Wild Card Weekend.
NFL Wild Card Schedule, Betting Odds
Saturday, January 10th
Los Angeles Rams (5 seed) at Carolina Panthers (4)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Green Bay Packers (7) at Chicago Bears (2)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: Amazon Prime
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Sunday, January 11th
Buffalo Bills (6) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3)
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
San Francisco 49ers (6) at Philadelphia Eagles (3)
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Los Angeles Chargers (7) at New England Patriots (2)
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Monday, January 12th
Houston Texans (5) at Pittsburgh Steelers (4)
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
