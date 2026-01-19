FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAF

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Super Bowl Odds for Each Remaining Playoff Team

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

Subscribe to our newsletter

Super Bowl Odds for Each Remaining Playoff Team

After a pair of wild, fun NFL playoff weekends, we've got four teams left.

Each of the four has a chance to win it all, but not everyone's Super Bowl LX odds are the same. Here are the Super Bowl odds for each remaining playoff team via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds.

Super Bowl Odds for Each Remaining Playoff Team

Super Bowl LX Winner
Seattle Seahawks
New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup