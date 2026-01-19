After a pair of wild, fun NFL playoff weekends, we've got four teams left.

Each of the four has a chance to win it all, but not everyone's Super Bowl LX odds are the same. Here are the Super Bowl odds for each remaining playoff team via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds.

Super Bowl Odds for Each Remaining Playoff Team

Super Bowl LX Winner Super Bowl LX Winner Seattle Seahawks +150 New England Patriots +220 Los Angeles Rams +220 Denver Broncos +1300 View more odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.