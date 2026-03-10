Stanford vs Pittsburgh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 15 seed Pittsburgh Panthers (12-19, 5-13 ACC) will play in the ACC tournament against the No. 10 seed Stanford Cardinal (20-11, 9-9 ACC) on Tuesday at Spectrum Center, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stanford win (69%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Stanford (-5.5) versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday. The total has been set at 139.5 points for this game.

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Stanford is 18-13-0 ATS this season.

Pittsburgh is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

Stanford and Pittsburgh cover the same percentage of spreads this year (46.2%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Tuesday's line (Cardinal as favorites by 5.5 or more and Panthers as underdogs by 5.5 or more).

Against the spread, the Cardinal have played better when playing at home, covering 10 times in 18 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Panthers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (9-9-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Stanford is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference play this year.

Pittsburgh is 9-9-0 against the spread in ACC games this year.

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Stanford has won in 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This season, the Cardinal have come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -215 or better on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has compiled a 4-14 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

The Panthers have a 3-11 record (winning only 21.4% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

Stanford has an implied victory probability of 68.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Stanford vs. Pittsburgh Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Stanford was the 189th-ranked squad in the country (73.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 137th (70.7 points conceded per game).

Last season, Stanford was 239th in college basketball in rebounds (30.9 per game) and 82nd in rebounds conceded (29.7).

At 13.8 assists per game last season, Stanford was 158th in the nation.

In terms of turnovers, Stanford was 62nd in college basketball in committing them (9.9 per game) last year. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

With 75.9 points per game on offense, Pittsburgh was 119th in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it allowed 70.8 points per contest, which ranked 140th in college basketball.

Last year Pittsburgh grabbed 30.6 rebounds per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.5 rebounds per contest (135th-ranked).

Pittsburgh ranked 196th in college basketball with 13.4 assists per contest.

Pittsburgh ranked 45th in the country with 9.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 140th with 11.7 forced turnovers per game.

