NHL
Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The New York Rangers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Flames Game Info
- New York Rangers (25-30-8) vs. Calgary Flames (25-31-7)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-130)
|Flames (+108)
|6.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Rangers win (58.5%)
Rangers vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +186.
Rangers vs Flames Over/Under
- Rangers versus Flames on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.
Rangers vs Flames Moneyline
- Calgary is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite at home.