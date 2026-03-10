FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Rangers vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The New York Rangers will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Flames Game Info

  • New York Rangers (25-30-8) vs. Calgary Flames (25-31-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-130)Flames (+108)6.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Rangers win (58.5%)

Rangers vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Rangers. The Flames are -235 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are +186.

Rangers vs Flames Over/Under

  • Rangers versus Flames on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +116 and the under -142.

Rangers vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -130 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup