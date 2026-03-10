Kraken vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Nashville Predators.

Kraken vs Predators Game Info

Seattle Kraken (29-24-9) vs. Nashville Predators (28-27-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Predators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-115) Predators (-105) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Predators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (61.7%)

Kraken vs Predators Puck Line

The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +198.

Kraken vs Predators Over/Under

The over/under for Kraken-Predators on March 10 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Kraken vs Predators Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Kraken vs. Predators reveal Seattle as the favorite (-115) and Nashville as the underdog (-105) on the road.

