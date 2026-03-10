NHL
Kraken vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The Seattle Kraken are among the NHL squads playing on Tuesday, up against the Nashville Predators.
Kraken vs Predators Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (29-24-9) vs. Nashville Predators (28-27-8)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-115)
|Predators (-105)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (61.7%)
Kraken vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Seattle, the favorite, is +198.
Kraken vs Predators Over/Under
- The over/under for Kraken-Predators on March 10 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Kraken vs Predators Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Kraken vs. Predators reveal Seattle as the favorite (-115) and Nashville as the underdog (-105) on the road.