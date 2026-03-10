FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-184)Oilers (+152)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (65.9%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +130.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Oilers game on March 10, with the over available at -150 and the under at +122.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Oilers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-184) and Edmonton as the underdog (+152) on the road.

