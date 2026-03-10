Avalanche vs Oilers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Colorado Avalanche versus the Edmonton Oilers is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (43-10-9) vs. Edmonton Oilers (31-25-8)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-184) Oilers (+152) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (65.9%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +130.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Oilers game on March 10, with the over available at -150 and the under at +122.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Oilers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-184) and Edmonton as the underdog (+152) on the road.

