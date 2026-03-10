Prairie View A&M vs Alcorn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SWAC Tournament

The No. 8 seed Prairie View A&M Panthers (14-17, 9-9 SWAC) will meet the No. 11 seed Alcorn State Braves (9-22, 7-11 SWAC) in the SWAC tournament Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Prairie View A&M is a 5.5-point favorite against Alcorn State on Tuesday and the over/under has been set at 146.5 points. Below are a few betting trends and insights if you plan to place a wager on the matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Prairie View A&M has covered 17 times in 27 games with a spread this season.

Alcorn State has put together an 18-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Prairie View A&M (2-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Alcorn State (14-9) does as the underdog (60.9%).

The Panthers have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in nine games at home, and they've covered 11 times in 16 games on the road.

The Braves' winning percentage against the spread at home is .556 (5-4-0). On the road, it is .550 (11-9-0).

Prairie View A&M is 11-7-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Alcorn State has covered the spread 13 times in 19 SWAC games.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Prairie View A&M has been the moneyline favorite in nine games this season and has come away with the win six times (66.7%) in those contests.

The Panthers have been listed as a favorite of -220 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Alcorn State has won 24% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (6-19).

The Braves are 5-15 (winning just 25% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +180 or longer.

Prairie View A&M has an implied victory probability of 68.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Prairie View A&M's +62 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 80 points per game (85th in college basketball) while giving up 78 per outing (297th in college basketball).

Tai'Reon Joseph ranks 24th in college basketball with a team-leading 20.6 points per game.

Alcorn State is being outscored by 13.4 points per game, with a -416 scoring differential overall. It puts up 67.3 points per game (342nd in college basketball), and gives up 80.7 per contest (338th in college basketball).

Tycen McDaniels paces Alcorn State, averaging 12.2 points per game (677th in college basketball).

The Panthers lose the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. They are grabbing 31.1 rebounds per game (234th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 35.2 per contest.

Cory Wells averages seven rebounds per game (ranking 153rd in college basketball) to lead the Panthers.

The 27.2 rebounds per game the Braves accumulate rank 351st in college basketball, 6.8 fewer than the 34 their opponents record.

McDaniels is 304th in the country with 5.9 rebounds per game, leading the Braves.

Prairie View A&M ranks 226th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 132nd in college basketball, allowing 93.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Braves' 86.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 354th in college basketball, and the 103.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 350th in college basketball.

