Oregon vs Maryland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Tournament

The No. 16 seed Oregon Ducks (12-19, 5-15 Big Ten) are taking on the No. 17 seed Maryland Terrapins (11-20, 4-16 Big Ten) in the Big Ten tournament on Tuesday at United Center, at 5 p.m. ET airing on Peacock.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Oregon vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Game time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET TV channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Oregon vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oregon win (68.1%)

Oregon is a 3.5-point favorite against Maryland on Tuesday and the total is set at 139.5 points. Here are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Oregon vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oregon has covered 12 times in 31 games with a spread this season.

Maryland has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Maryland covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Oregon covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (40%).

Against the spread, the Ducks have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 17 home games, and four times in 10 road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Terrapins have a lower winning percentage at home (.467, 7-8-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

Against the spread, in conference play, Oregon is 8-12-0 this season.

Maryland's Big Ten record against the spread is 9-11-0.

Oregon vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oregon has won in 10, or 71.4%, of the 14 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Ducks have a mark of 8-2 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -170 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has won four of the 22 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (18.2%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, the Terrapins have gone 4-16 (20%).

Oregon has an implied victory probability of 63% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Oregon vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Oregon was 104th in the country in points scored (76.5 per game) and 143rd in points conceded (70.9) last season.

Oregon grabbed 31.8 rebounds per game and gave up 30.8 boards last year, ranking 184th and 153rd, respectively, in the country.

With 14.3 assists per game last year, Oregon was 119th in college basketball.

At 10.6 turnovers committed per game and 11.5 turnovers forced last season, Oregon was 129th and 153rd in the nation, respectively.

Last year Maryland scored 81.1 points per game (26th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 67.2 points per contest (45th-ranked).

With 33.4 boards per game, Maryland ranked 90th in the country. It ceded 30.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 164th in college basketball.

Maryland delivered 14.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 124th in the nation.

Maryland averaged 9.7 turnovers per game (45th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 13.1 turnovers per contest (47th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!