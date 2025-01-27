The Super Bowl LIX matchup is set as it's the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Super Bowl is one of the most popular betting events on the sports calendar, and with that in mind, let's dig into the betting trends for this year's Super Bowl combatants.

Super Bowl LIX: Betting Trends for the Eagles and Chiefs

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Odds for Super Bowl LIX

As of January 27th, the Chiefs are slim Super Bowl favorites over the Eagles.

Eagles and Chiefs Statistical Breakdown

Regular-season schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

Chiefs

nERD: 4.35 (11th)

4.35 (11th) Overall Offensive Rank: 10th Rushing Offense: 10th Passing Offense: 12th

10th Overall Defensive Rank: 12th Rushing Defense: 12th Passing Defense: 18th

12th Against-the-Spread Record: 7-9-1

7-9-1 Point Differential: +59 (11th)

Eagles

nERD: 12.17 (T-2nd)

12.17 (T-2nd) Overall Offensive Rank: 6th Rushing Offense: 4th Passing Offense: 8th

6th Overall Defensive Rank: 1st Rushing Defense: 4th Passing Defense: 1st

1st Against-the-Spread Record: 11-6

11-6 Point Differential: +160 (2nd)

In the regular season, the Eagles rated out as a better team than the Chiefs. Philly's point differential was 101 points better. The Eagles ranked in the top six in both offense and defense while KC was 10th in offense and 12th in defense.

Yet here we are with the Chiefs favored over the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Why is that? Well, the short answer is Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid. Despite Kansas City's good-not-great numbers in the regular season, we know how tough it is to beat the Reid and Mahomes duo in the playoffs. We saw that play out in the AFC Championship Game as the Chiefs edged the Buffalo Bills, 32-29. It was the first time this season that KC scored more than 30 points in a game, and they did it in their biggest game of the season.

That sums up this Chiefs team -- when they need to deliver, they find a way to get it done.

Eagles Against the Spread and Total Betting Trends

All games, including playoffs

Moneyline Record: 17-3

Against-the-Spread Record: 13-7

Against-the-Spread Record as Underdog: 3-0

Against-the-Spread Record vs. AFC: 3-2

Against-the-Spread Record in Playoffs: 2-1

Against-the-Spread Record at a Neutral Site: 1-0

Over Record: 9-11

Chiefs Against the Spread and Total Betting Trends

All games, including playoffs

Moneyline Record: 17-2

Against-the-Spread Record: 9-10

Against-the-Spread Record as Favorite: 8-8

Against-the-Spread Record vs. NFC: 3-2

Against-the-Spread Record in Playoffs: 1-1

Against-the-Spread Record at a Neutral Site: N/A

Over Record: 8-11

