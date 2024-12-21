Suns vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Suns vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSDET

The Phoenix Suns (14-12) square off against the Detroit Pistons (11-17) as 6-point favorites on Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSDET. The over/under is 224.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6 224.5 -245 +200

Suns vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (82.5%)

Suns vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 9-17-0 against the spread this season.

In the Pistons' 28 games this season, they have 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 16 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 28 chances.

Pistons games this season have gone over the total in 14 of 28 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 14 games when playing at home, and it has covered five times in 12 games on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Suns hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in 14 opportunities this season (42.9%). In away games, they have hit the over 10 times in 12 opportunities (83.3%).

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-7-1). Away, it is .533 (8-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Pistons games have finished over seven of 13 times at home (53.8%), and seven of 15 away (46.7%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 2.6 boards and 6.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 43% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made treys.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 11.1 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham averages 23.9 points for the Pistons, plus 7.3 boards and 9.6 assists.

Per game, Tobias Harris provides the Pistons 13.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Jaden Ivey gives the Pistons 17.3 points, 4.1 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 16.4 points, 3.1 boards and 2 assists per game from Malik Beasley.

Jalen Duren averages 8.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He is making 68.4% of his shots from the field.

