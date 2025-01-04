NHL
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4
The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Utah Hockey Club.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Dallas Stars (23-13-1) vs. Utah Hockey Club (17-15-6)
- Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-184)
|Utah Hockey Club (+152)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (60.8%)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +140 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -172.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Stars-Utah Hockey Club game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club reveal Dallas as the favorite (-184) and Utah as the underdog (+152) on the road.