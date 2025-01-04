Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Utah Hockey Club.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Dallas Stars (23-13-1) vs. Utah Hockey Club (17-15-6)

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-184) Utah Hockey Club (+152) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (60.8%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +140 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -172.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Stars-Utah Hockey Club game on January 4 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Utah Hockey Club reveal Dallas as the favorite (-184) and Utah as the underdog (+152) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!