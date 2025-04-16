NHL
Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 16
Wednesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Predators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (50-25-6) vs. Nashville Predators (29-44-8)
- Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Predators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-154)
|Predators (+128)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (60.5%)
Stars vs Predators Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Predators. The Stars are +156 to cover the spread, while the Predators are -194.
Stars vs Predators Over/Under
- Stars versus Predators, on April 16, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.
Stars vs Predators Moneyline
- Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Nashville is a +128 underdog at home.