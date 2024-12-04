Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

Dallas Stars (16-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-3)

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-126) Kings (+105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (52.5%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Stars. The Kings are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +198.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Kings matchup on December 4 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

The Stars vs Kings moneyline has Dallas as a -126 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +105 underdog at home.

