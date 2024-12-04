menu item
NHL

Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Stars vs Kings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (16-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-3)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Stars vs Kings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-126)Kings (+105)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.5%)

Stars vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Stars. The Kings are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +198.

Stars vs Kings Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Kings matchup on December 4 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Stars vs Kings Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Kings moneyline has Dallas as a -126 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +105 underdog at home.

