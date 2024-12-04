NHL
Stars vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for December 4
In NHL action on Wednesday, the Dallas Stars take on the Los Angeles Kings.
Stars vs Kings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (16-8) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-8-3)
- Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Stars vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-126)
|Kings (+105)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (52.5%)
Stars vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Stars. The Kings are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +198.
Stars vs Kings Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Kings matchup on December 4 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Stars vs Kings Moneyline
- The Stars vs Kings moneyline has Dallas as a -126 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +105 underdog at home.