NHL
Stars vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23
On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the New York Islanders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Islanders Game Info
- Dallas Stars (35-18-2) vs. New York Islanders (25-23-7)
- Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-142)
|Islanders (+118)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (65.3%)
Stars vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -225.
Stars vs Islanders Over/Under
- Stars versus Islanders on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.
Stars vs Islanders Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while New York is a +118 underdog despite being at home.