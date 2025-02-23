FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Islanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Sunday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the New York Islanders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Islanders Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (35-18-2) vs. New York Islanders (25-23-7)
  • Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-142)Islanders (+118)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (65.3%)

Stars vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+180 to cover). New York, the underdog, is -225.

Stars vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Stars versus Islanders on February 23 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -120 and the under -102.

Stars vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while New York is a +118 underdog despite being at home.

