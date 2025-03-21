NHL
Stars vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Flyers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (43-21-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-34-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-275)
|Flyers (+220)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (75.9%)
Stars vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is -110.
Stars vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flyers on March 22, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Stars vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Stars vs Flyers moneyline has Dallas as a -275 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog on the road.