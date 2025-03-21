Stars vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Flyers Game Info

Dallas Stars (43-21-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (28-34-8)

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Saturday, March 22, 2025 Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-275) Flyers (+220) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (75.9%)

Stars vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-112 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is -110.

Stars vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Flyers on March 22, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Stars vs Flyers Moneyline

The Stars vs Flyers moneyline has Dallas as a -275 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +220 underdog on the road.

