NHL
Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Ducks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (34-17-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-24-6)
- Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Ducks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-230)
|Ducks (+188)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68.1%)
Stars vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -140 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +114.
Stars vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars versus Ducks matchup on February 4 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.
Stars vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Stars vs Ducks moneyline has Dallas as a -230 favorite, while Anaheim is a +188 underdog at home.