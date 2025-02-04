FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 4

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Anaheim Ducks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Ducks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (34-17-1) vs. Anaheim Ducks (22-24-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-230)Ducks (+188)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (68.1%)

Stars vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are -140 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +114.

Stars vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Ducks matchup on February 4 has been set at 5.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Stars vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Ducks moneyline has Dallas as a -230 favorite, while Anaheim is a +188 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup