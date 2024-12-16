NHL
Stars vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16
On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Washington Capitals.
Stars vs Capitals Game Info
- Dallas Stars (18-11) vs. Washington Capitals (21-6-2)
- Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-154)
|Capitals (+128)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.8%)
Stars vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -200.
Stars vs Capitals Over/Under
- Stars versus Capitals on December 16 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.
Stars vs Capitals Moneyline
- Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +128 underdog on the road.