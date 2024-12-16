FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Stars vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 16

Data Skrive
On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Capitals Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (18-11) vs. Washington Capitals (21-6-2)
  • Date: Monday, December 16, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Capitals Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-154)Capitals (+128)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.8%)

Stars vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -200.

Stars vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Stars versus Capitals on December 16 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -138.

Stars vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +128 underdog on the road.

