Stars vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17

The Dallas Stars will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Capitals Game Info

Dallas Stars (4-0) vs. Washington Capitals (1-1)

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-146) Capitals (+122) - Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (55.2%)

Stars vs Capitals Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -215.

Stars vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars vs Capitals October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Capitals, Dallas is the favorite at -146, and Washington is +122 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!