Stars vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 17
The Dallas Stars will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Thursday.
Before you make your wager, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Capitals Game Info
- Dallas Stars (4-0) vs. Washington Capitals (1-1)
- Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-146)
|Capitals (+122)
|-
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (55.2%)
Stars vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals against the Capitals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Capitals are -215.
Stars vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars vs Capitals October 17 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Stars vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Capitals, Dallas is the favorite at -146, and Washington is +122 playing at home.