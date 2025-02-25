NHL
Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 25
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Dallas Stars (37-18-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (27-22-8)
- Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-170)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (61.3%)
Stars vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Blue Jackets. The Stars are +144 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -178.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Blue Jackets on February 25 is 6.5. The over is +114, and the under is -140.
Stars vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Blue Jackets reveal Dallas as the favorite (-170) and Columbus as the underdog (+140) despite being the home team.