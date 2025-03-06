St. Thomas vs Denver Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Summit League Tournament

The No. 7 seed Denver Pioneers (11-20, 5-11 Summit League) will play in the Summit League tournament against the No. 2 seed Saint Thomas Tommies (22-9, 12-4 Summit League) on Thursday at Denny Sanford Premier Center, beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. Thomas vs. Denver Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 6, 2025

Thursday, March 6, 2025 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: Summit League Network

Summit League Network Location: Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Arena: Denny Sanford Premier Center

St. Thomas vs. Denver Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. Thomas win (82.3%)

Before you wager on Thursday's St. Thomas-Denver spread (St. Thomas -9.5) or total (143.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

St. Thomas vs. Denver: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. Thomas has put together a 15-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Denver is 16-12-0 ATS this year.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 72.7% of the time. That's more often than St. Thomas covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (57.1%).

Against the spread, the Tommies have performed better when playing at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and seven times in 15 road games.

The Pioneers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .545 (6-5-0). Away, it is .667 (10-5-0).

St. Thomas is 8-8-0 against the spread in conference games this year.

Denver has beaten the spread 10 times in 16 Summit League games.

St. Thomas vs. Denver: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. Thomas has come away with 17 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Tommies have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -549 or better.

Denver has won six of the 25 games it was the underdog on the moneyline this season (24%).

The Pioneers have played 10 times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +400 or longer, and fell in each game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies St. Thomas has a 84.6% chance of walking away with the win.

St. Thomas vs. Denver Head-to-Head Comparison

St. Thomas averages 83.5 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 75.1 per outing (274th in college basketball). It has a +259 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 8.4 points per game.

Miles Barnstable ranks 289th in the nation with a team-high 14.7 points per game.

Denver's -149 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.7 points per game (217th in college basketball) while giving up 77.5 per contest (320th in college basketball).

DeAndre Craig's team-leading 13.5 points per game rank him 447th in the nation.

The Tommies are 337th in college basketball at 28.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 fewer than the 32 their opponents average.

Kendall Blue leads the Tommies with 4.5 rebounds per game (795th in college basketball action).

The Pioneers rank 348th in the country at 27.5 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 30.9 their opponents average.

Nicholas Shogbonyo paces the team with 4.5 rebounds per game (795th in college basketball).

St. Thomas ranks third in college basketball by averaging 108.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 291st in college basketball, allowing 97.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Pioneers rank 208th in college basketball averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 342nd, allowing 100.8 points per 100 possessions.

