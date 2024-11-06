Spurs vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 7

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024

Thursday, November 7, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KATU and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) are favored by 5.5 points against the Portland Trail Blazers (3-5) on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on KATU and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is set at 217.5.

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -5.5 -108 -112 217.5 -110 -110 -225 +188

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (54.6%)

Spurs vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 5-2-1 this year.

Games involving the Spurs have hit the over three times out of eight chances this season.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total four times in eight opportunities (50%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Portland has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 2-2-0 record) than away (.750, 3-0-1).

In terms of the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over more often at home (three of four, 75%) than away (one of four, 25%).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 boards and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 3.9 blocked shots (first in league).

Chris Paul is averaging 12 points, 8.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Jeremy Sochan's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 7.7 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 51.2% from the field.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.3 points, 0.7 assists and 5.9 boards.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 10.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton averages 14.4 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 11.5 boards and 1.3 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant gives the Trail Blazers 18.3 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.5 blocks.

The Trail Blazers get 19.5 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.6 boards and 5.1 assists.

Per game, Deni Avdija provides the Trail Blazers 10.1 points, 6 boards and 2.9 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 1 block.

The Trail Blazers get 9.8 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 4.5 boards and 2.6 assists.

