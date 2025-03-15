Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 15

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 15, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: KENS and Gulf Coast Sports

Southwest Division foes square off when the New Orleans Pelicans (18-49) visit the San Antonio Spurs (27-37) at Frost Bank Center, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 15, 2025. The Spurs are 4.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -4.5 237.5 -188 +158

Spurs vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (59.2%)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have covered the spread 27 times over 67 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 64 games this year, they have 28 wins against the spread.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 38 times out of 64 chances.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 36 of 64 set point totals (56.2%).

In home games, New Orleans sports a better record against the spread (18-15-1) compared to its ATS record on the road (9-24-0).

The Pelicans have hit the over on the over/under in 19 of 34 home games (55.9%). They've fared better on the road, eclipsing the total in 19 of 33 matchups (57.6%).

This season, San Antonio is 15-17-0 at home against the spread (.469 winning percentage). On the road, it is 13-19-0 ATS (.406).

Both at home (18 of 32) and away (18 of 32), the Spurs' games have finished over (in terms of the over/under) 56.2% of the time.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 21.6 points, 3.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 3.7 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Yves Missi is averaging 8.8 points, 8 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Zion Williamson is averaging 24.2 points, 7.3 boards and 5.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Spurs Leaders

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 23.5 points, 4.8 boards and 6.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 46.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Victor Wembanyama's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 11 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 47.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Chris Paul averages 8.9 points, 3.6 boards and 7.9 assists. He is sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

The Spurs are receiving 13.4 points, 3.2 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Stephon Castle.

The Spurs receive 15.9 points per game from Devin Vassell, plus 3.8 boards and 2.9 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.