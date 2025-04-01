Spurs vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Spurs vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSW and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (36-40) visit the San Antonio Spurs (31-43) after winning three road games in a row. The Magic are favored by 4 points in the matchup, which starts at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The point total is 217 for the matchup.

Spurs vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4 217 -166 +140

Spurs vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (52.8%)

Spurs vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread 37 times over 76 games with a set spread.

In the Spurs' 74 games this season, they have 34 wins against the spread.

Magic games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 31 times out of 74 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have eclipsed the over/under 56.8% of the time (42 out of 74 games with a set point total).

Orlando has a better record against the spread when playing at home (20-19-0) than it does in road games (17-20-0).

The Magic have exceeded the over/under in 15 of 39 home games (38.5%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 16 of 37 matchups (43.2%).

Against the spread, San Antonio has been better at home (19-19-0) than away (15-21-0).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over more frequently at home (22 of 38, 57.9%) than away (20 of 36, 55.6%).

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.9 points, 4.7 assists and 7.2 boards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 9.1 points, 2 assists and 7.4 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.3 points, 6.7 boards and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (ninth in league).

Anthony Black is averaging 9.3 points, 2.8 boards and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Spurs Leaders

Chris Paul averages 8.7 points for the Spurs, plus 3.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists.

The Spurs get 14.2 points per game from Stephon Castle, plus 3.3 boards and 3.7 assists.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 4 boards and 2.9 assists per game. He is making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Spurs receive 12.8 points per game from Keldon Johnson, plus 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Spurs get 11.7 points per game from Harrison Barnes, plus 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

