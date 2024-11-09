Spurs vs. Jazz NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 9

Spurs vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (4-5) are favored by 7 points against the Utah Jazz (1-7) on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on NBA TV, KJZZ, and FDSSW. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Spurs vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -7 -110 -110 223.5 -110 -110 -290 +235

Spurs vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Spurs win (55.3%)

Spurs vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Spurs have covered the spread five times this season (5-4-0).

Thus far this year the Jazz have two wins against the spread.

Spurs games have gone over the total five times out of eight chances this season.

Jazz games this year have hit the over 37.5% of the time (three out of eight games with a set point total).

At home, San Antonio has a better record against the spread (3-1-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (2-3-0).

The Spurs have eclipsed the total in a lower percentage of home games (50%) than away games (60%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-3-1 record) than away (.500, 2-2-0).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (25%, one of four) than away (50%, two of four).

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 assists and 9.6 boards.

Chris Paul is averaging 11.1 points, 3.8 boards and 8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jeremy Sochan is averaging 15.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Julian Champagnie is averaging 11 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Harrison Barnes is averaging 9.7 points, 1.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Jazz Leaders

Walker Kessler averages 9.5 points, 11.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He is also sinking 68.1% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

The Jazz get 15.9 points per game from John Collins, plus 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Jazz are receiving 15.6 points, 2.9 boards and 6.4 assists per game from Keyonte George.

Collin Sexton's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 2.3 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. He is draining 43% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Per game, Lauri Markkanen gives the Jazz 16 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0 blocks.

