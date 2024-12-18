Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: FDSSE and CW35

The Atlanta Hawks (14-13) are favored by 1 point against the San Antonio Spurs (13-13) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE and CW35. The matchup's over/under is 234.

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -1 234 -112 -104

Spurs vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (51.1%)

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-16-0).

The Spurs have played 26 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Hawks games have gone over the total 17 times out of 26 chances this season.

Spurs games this year have hit the over 53.8% of the time (14 out of 26 games with a set point total).

Atlanta owns a worse record against the spread at home (4-9-0) than it does in away games (7-7-0).

When playing at home, the Hawks exceed the over/under 76.9% of the time (10 of 13 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (seven of 14 contests).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). Away, it is .400 (4-6-0).

Spurs games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (eight of 16), and 60% of the time away (six of 10).

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young is averaging 21.5 points, 12.1 assists and 4 boards.

Jalen Johnson averages 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Clint Capela is averaging 10 points, 9.4 boards and 1.3 assists.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spurs.

Chris Paul's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per contest. He is making 42.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.7 treys.

The Spurs get 12.8 points per game from Julian Champagnie, plus 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.7 points, 2.6 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 37.8% of his shots from the floor and 27.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Spurs are getting 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Keldon Johnson.

