Spurs vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 5

Spurs vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: CHSN and FDSSW

The San Antonio Spurs (11-10) face the Chicago Bulls (9-13) as just 2.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSW. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Spurs vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -2.5 233.5 -146 +124

Spurs vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (55.1%)

Spurs vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Spurs are 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bulls' 22 games this season, they have 11 wins against the spread.

This season, 10 of the Spurs' games have gone over the point total out of 22 chances.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 13 times in 22 opportunities (59.1%).

San Antonio owns a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than it does in road games (4-5-0).

At home, the Spurs go over the total 41.7% of the time (five of 12 games). They hit the over more often on the road, going over the total in 55.6% of games (five of nine).

Chicago has the same winning percentage against the spread (.500) at home (5-5-0 record) and on the road (6-6-0) this year.

Bulls games have finished above the over/under more often at home (six times out of 10) than away (seven of 12) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.5 points, 3.8 assists and 10.4 boards.

Chris Paul averages 10.3 points, 3.7 boards and 8.2 assists.

Julian Champagnie averages 11.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Keldon Johnson averages 12.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Stephon Castle is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.5 boards.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provides the Bulls 20.9 points, 10.0 boards and 3.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Bulls receive 12.1 points per game from Josh Giddey, plus 6.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Coby White averages 18.3 points, 3.7 boards and 4.5 assists. He is making 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per contest.

Per game, Zach LaVine gives the Bulls 21.8 points, 4.3 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Ayo Dosunmu provides the Bulls 12.0 points, 3.6 boards and 4.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

