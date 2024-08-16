Sports Betting Podcast: UFC 305 Best Bets, Du Plessis vs Adesanya

UFC 305 on Saturday pits Dricus Du Plessis against Israel Adesanya in a fight with very tight betting odds. How should we expect that fight to play out? FanDuel Research's Austain Swaim joins Jim Sannes to preview the card, discussing his view of the main event, which moneylines stand out to him at FanDuel Sportsbook, and the top props of the night.

To ensure you get every episode of Covering the Spread right as it is posted, make sure you subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also download the podcast by clicking the down arrow in the bottom row of the module below. A video version is available on FanDuel's YouTube page and FanDuel TV+.

Video Version

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you across Saturday's card? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest UFC 305 betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.