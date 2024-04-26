Sports Betting Podcast: NFL Draft Takeaways and EPL Matchweek 35

The first round of the NFL Draft brought some surprises and gave us landing spots for key upcoming rookies. What does this mean for betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes outlines key takeaways by looking at the Rookie of the Year markets and other futures impacted by the draft (2:09). Later, Austan Kas joins to preview EPL Matchweek 35 (12:44), and Sannes outlines three bets he likes for this weekend's NASCAR action in Dover (21:09).

